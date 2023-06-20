Hissong earns degree at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — MaryKate Hissong of Spencerville has received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Alabama.
The University of Alabama awarded over 5,885 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies.
