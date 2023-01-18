Driver complains of neck pain in Jan. 13 crash
AUBURN — An Auburn main complained of neck pain and suffered a cut to his hand in a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 8:40 a.m. Jan. 13 at the intersection of Grandstaff Drive and West 7th Street, Auburn Police reported.
Daniel B. Baxter, 54, was transported to Parkview DeKalb Hospital for treatment.
Police said Baxter was turning onto Grandstaff Drive from 7th Street in his 2008 Suzuki SX4 with the green light when he was hit by a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado, driven by Terry L. Fike, 70, of Garrett. According to a crash report, Fike was turning also turning south from the opposite direction of 7th Street with a blinking yellow arrow.
Fike was not injured. Police said both drivers were wearing seat belts. Total damage was estimated to be as much as $25,000.
No injuries reported
in Monday crash
AUBURN — Two vehicles in a parking lot of the 500 block of West North Street collided just after 6 p.m. Monday, Auburn Police reported.
Drivers Koral E. Alvord, 20, of Waterloo and Ronald E. Sims, 51, of Corunna, were uninjured and were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision, police said.
Police said Alvord was traveling west in the parking lot toward an exit in her 2014 Chevrolet Cruze and Sims was traveling north in the parking, also toward an exit, in his 2012 Kia Soul.
Police said neither driver saw the other prior to the collision. Police also stated in a crash report that due to the way the parking lot is set up, view was obstructed for both drivers due to other vehicles being parked in the parking lot.
Total damage was estimated to be as much as $5,000.
