WATERLOO — Just being able to practice and rehearse is something marching bands have been chomping at the bit for.
When the Indiana State School Music Association canceled the 2020 marching season due to COVID, it was a crushing blow for schools throughout the state.
It’s a new year, however, and DeKalb’s 103-member marching band will convey those feelings in its 2021 contest show, “Sparks of Joy.”
While band members have endured blistering hot temperatures during the first few days of camp earlier this week, there are no complaints.
“We’re definitely joyful to be back. It feels so good to be doing something that feels normal,” Baron Brigade director Shanna Lank said.
“It’s fantastic. They seem to be having a blast,” gesturing to her students during a break at band camp this week.
“Obviously, you’ve got to brush off some of the dust, but it’s OK,” she said. “It’s fun, and they’ve got half of the opener already on the field, and we’re only four days into camp.”
Kent Klee wrote and arranged the music for this year’s show. “We talked through the concept of trying to find something that was exciting and something that’s energetic,” Lank explained.
Baron Brigade leadership wanted to do something a bit different than past shows and other bands.
“For the majority of shows, here’s your peak, here’s the slow thing; it takes us a while to get back to the peak,” Lank said.
“It is high energy throughout the whole show,” she said. “(The kids) are digging it. The music is fun. It exudes excitement and it exudes joy.”
“With having the year off, I think it made us feel more comfortable with breaking the traditional marching band mold,” Lank stated. “Why not try something new? Why not do something different?
“With having COVID and that time off, it gave us a little extra time to brainstorm and come back with some fresher ideas than what we had before.”
New to the program will be what Lank describes as “really cool technology and lights” for the show. She won’t reveal any more details, however, adding, “We’d rather you see it than me explain it.”
This year, the Baron Brigade will showcase its musicianship from concert band and drumline.
The opening number will feature a woodwind quartet of Emma Salisbury on flute, Kyra Sells on soprano saxophone, Syerra Opper on alto saxophone and Luke Helmkamp on baritone saxophone.
“We designed it for them to show that little moment of uniqueness, something that we’re really proud of here within the Brigade, that we are a well-rounded program,” Lank said. “We’re more than a marching band. We’re all band and we do great at all things. We’re excited to show that off.”
The show will also feature a mellophone solo and the band’s state-level percussionists.
“The whole front half of the closer, we’re going to let the battery and front ensemble take it away,” Lank said, barely able to contain her excitement. “We’re going to dig on what they’re throwing down, vibe with them, have some fun and show some kids off.”
The Baron Brigade will open its competition season Sept. 11 at Bluffton. It will host the DeKalb Invitational the following Saturday.
“It’s 103 kids who are out here working hard,” Lank said. “It’s 103 kids who want to be here and want to be part of something great. They are the hardest-working kids.”
