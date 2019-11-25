HARLAN — A DeKalb County woman died in a buggy-vehicle collision Sunday, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said.
Suzanna Schmucker, 43, of St. Joe, was a passenger in a horse-drawn-buggy that was struck by a motor vehicle in the 26000 block of S.R. 37, Harlan, on Sunday at approximately 4:51 p.m. She was transported from the scene to a local hospital where death was pronounced, said Christopher Meihls, deputy coroner for Allen County.
The coroner’s office ruled that the cause of death is blunt-force injuries due to a motor-vehicle crash, and the manner of death is accident.
The victim became the 36th traffic fatality for Fort Wayne and Allen County in 2019. A news release said the fatal incident remains under investigation by the Allen County Police Department, Allen County Prosecutor’s Office,and Allen County Coroner’s Office.
