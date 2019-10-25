A movie shot at locations around northeast Indiana has been released on TubiTV.com and viewers can watch it for free.
“Thy Neighbor,” written, directed and produced by George Johnson of Fort Wayne and formerly of Auburn, is a faith-based psychological thriller. It has been shown at 28 film festivals all over the world and received a total of 90 nominations, plus 32 wins.
Johnson’s wife, Karen “Kary” Johnson, worked alongside her husband on the project in multiple roles, including producer and assistant director.
Johnson said the process of creating the film took 10 years, from concept to distribution.
Johnson said the Tubi app is free to download and all of the movies are free to watch.
“There will just be a couple of commercials played before and/or during the movie. The app is available on your phone, AppleTV, Roku, Playstation, and pretty much anywhere else you could stream Netflix or Hulu from,” Johnson said.
“My distributor, Crown Entertainment, submitted the film to Tubi, and they loved it.”
“Thy Neighbor” is a PG-13 rated thriller and tells the story of a hotshot young pastor who moves his wife and son to a small rural town when he accepts his first head pastor position. He discovers his next-door neighbor is possibly the only person in the town who does not attend his church, and he makes it his mission to get him through the church doors. However, he becomes suspicious that his neighbor could be dangerous and is forced to decide where to draw the line between reaching out to the lost and protecting his family.
“The trailer does not really reveal how creepy it gets at the end. If you are wondering whether or not to let your kids watch it, I highly recommend watching it yourself first. This is not a kids’ movie,” he added.
Johnson said the movie has been well-received by viewers.
“We’ve gotten so many amazing comments from people, and some have watched it two to three times or more already!” he said.
A review by the The Independent Critic states, “One of the most disturbing character portraits ever captured in a faith-based film.”
According to an IMDb reviewer, “Christian films just made a huge leap forward!”
“If you like thrillers, watch it. If you like dramas, watch it. If you like faith-based films, watch it,” another review states.
Johnson said The DVD release, as well as Amazon and other streaming outlets, will be coming soon.
The trailer and movie can be viewed at homesickmedia.com or TubiTV.com.
