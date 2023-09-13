AUBURN — A former Garrett man was sentenced to two years of incarceration Monday for domestic battery involving 17-month-old twins.
Chester Montgomery, 32, formerly of Woodwind Trail and who, the court heard, now is homeless, pleaded guilty to domestic battery, a Level 5 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Judge Monte Brown sentenced Montgomery to five years of incarceration, with three years suspended and two years to serve. Brown said he did not object Montgomery to serving the sentence on work release if he qualifies. Montgomery also was placed on probation for three years and must obtain a mental health evaluation and participate in a violence abatement program.
The plea agreement capped any executed sentence at two years.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police became involved in a child abuse and neglect case in the 100 block of Woodwind Trail. Police observed 17-mohth-old twins with multiple bruises all over their faces that appeared to be non-accidental, the affidavit said.
During a police interview, Montgomery confessed to causing bruises and injuries to the children when he became angry and/or frustrated by throwing their hard plastic toys directly at them, striking them in the face and head, sometimes from a distance across the room, the affidavit said.
He confessed to striking one of the children in the face with a hard toy in his hand, using it as a striking object, according to the affidavit.
Montgomery also used his thumb to forcefully press on the head of one of the children, the affidavit said.
Montgomery’s attorney, Stephanie Hamilton, said Montgomery is very remorseful for what happened and experiences some mental health issues.
As aggravating factors, DeKalb County Prosecutor Neal Blythe noted the young age of the children and that Montgomery had been in a position of care, custody or control.
Montgomery received credit for 42 served in jail while the case was pending.
As part of the plea agreement, related charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, and failure to make a report, a Class B misdemeanor, were dismissed.
