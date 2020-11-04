All the early voting meant shorter lines for voters as DeKalb County went to the polls on Election Day Tuesday.
A total of 12,803 county residents voted early, either in person or by mail — more than twice as many as in 2016.
At 1 p.m., people were waiting a minute or less for their turns to cast ballots at Auburn First United Methodist Church, one of 10 voting centers in use across the county.
Poll workers reported that about 50 people were lined up when voting booths opened at 6 a.m. Since then, voters had been arriving in a steady stream, totaling more than 600 in the first seven hours.
In Garrett, voters lined up early along the south and west sides of the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center to cast votes in Tuesday’s election.
Inspector Peggy Grimm said 60 people were queued up at the East Houston Street site before the 6 a.m. opening call. She provided lanterns to better light up the entrance, where there are no street lights close by.
“It’s been nonstop,” Grimm said, but voters had been very good about social distancing. Hand sanitizer and other safety measures such as cleaning the machines after each voter were observed.
The Garrett line had been flowing smoothly with no more than a handful of people waiting outside at a time during the morning hours. One couple exiting said they only waited a few minutes to cast their ballots.
Grimm reported 388 voters had cast ballots by 9:07 a.m.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, voters were not allowed to line the hallway of the center, instead entering the west door and following taped arrows and X’s marking the path to the 10 voting machines in the center’s gym.
Handicapped voters and people with walkers were ushered in the front entrance. Once inside, other voters often gave them way to move to the front of the lines, Grimm added.
Grimm was thankful for the sunny skies and mild conditions for those waiting for the poll worker at the door to allow them to enter the gym.
“It’s going well,” she said.
Garrett-Keyser-Butler schools nearby did not meet Tuesday due safety precautions, according to a school official.
At American Legion Post 202 in Butler, more than 500 people had voted as of 2 p.m. according to pollworker Mike Sebert. “It’s been busy, it’s been hectic,” he said. Seven voting machines were available there.
As of 12:30 p.m., 405 people had cast ballots at Coburn Corners Church of Christ east of St. Joe, pollworker Bruce Johnson said. “It’s been going pretty steady,” he said. Five voting machines were available. The church also was an early voting site last week, with 374 people casting ballots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.