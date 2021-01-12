Officers arrest 21
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 21 people from Jan. 5-10, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Norman Deam, 48, of the 400 block of South Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested Jan. 5 at 4:19 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor.
Lucas Clevenger, 41, of the 300 block of West Fourth Street, Auburn, was arrested Jan. 5 at 9:37 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of false informing, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jordan Clark, 21, of the 1000 block of East Warfield Street, Garrett, was arrested Jan 6 at 6:19 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor.
James Schenkel, 24, of the 1300 block of St. Joe Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 6 at 10:54 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor.
Drake Leland, 23, of the 400 block of East Wendell Jacobs Avenue, Angola, was arrested Jan 06 at 3:07 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Kayla Ringler, 31, listed in court records as a homeless resident of Fremont, was arrested Jan. 6 at 3:09 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant for charges of possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Leonel Lopez Raymundo, no age available, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 5 at 4:19 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of operating a motor vehicle never having received a valid license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jennifer Martin, 32, of the 2100 block of C.R. 60, Auburn, was arrested Jan 6 at 8:17 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of inhaling toxic vapors, a Class B misdemeanor.
Tina Nodine, 45, of the 900 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested Jan 6 at 6:19 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Shelby Barrington, 28, of the 5300 block of East C.R. 700S, Columbia City, was arrested Jan. 7 at 4:50 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant for a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Lisa Baldacci, 39, of North Manchester was arrested Jan. 7 at 2:30 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Joseph Lawler, 34, of the 300 block of Depot Street, Butler, was arrested Jan. 7 at 2:43 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Gage Roller, 20, of the 500 block of Royalton Drive, New Haven, was arrested Jan. 7 at 9:43 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Lisa Morgan, 31, of the 1500 block of C.R. 13, Waterloo, was arrested Jan. 8 at 2:25 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Daniel Morris, 51, of the 700 block of West Ensley Avenue, Auburn, was arrested Jan. 8 at 10:25 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Samuel Kramer, 31, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Albion, was arrested Jan. 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Kurtis Conn, 34, of the 300 block of West Street, Waterloo, was arrested Jan. 9 at 12:40 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and forgery, a Level 6 felony.
Christopher Duke, 45, of the 6700 block of C.R. 60-A, St. Joe, was arrested Jan. 9 at 3:45 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Carl McBride, 24, of the 100 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested Jan. 9 at 10:35 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Colton Eidenier, 25, of the 7700 block of South C.R. 100 East, Blanding, Utah, was arrested Jan. 10 at 2:17 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony.
Cameron Rottger, 21, of the 5100 block of C.R. 39, Auburn, was arrested Jan. 10 at 9:35 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of criminal recklessness, a Class B misdemeanor.
Car, pickup collide
WATERLOO — A collision Jan. 3 at 6:01 p.m. damaged two vehicles, the Waterloo Marshal’s Department reported. No one was injured.
Police said Tiffany L. Sisson, 30, of Kendallville, was driving eastbound on U.S. 6 and began to make a left turn onto C.R. 27. She turned in front of westbound driver Lucas J. Platt, 20, of Kendallville, and the front right corner of her 1997 Lexus ES300 struck the front of his 2018 Ford F150 pickup truck.
Police estimated combined damage to the vehicles of $2,500 to $5,000.
