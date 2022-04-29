ST. JOE — To celebrate Arbor Day, St. Joe representatives along with members of the Auburn Conservation Team, planted four trees in Wild Cherry Park.
Janet Canino, a member of the Auburn Conservation Team, said the trees were originally going to be planted at Willennar Park in Auburn. That plan fell through after the Auburn Parks Department told the conservation team they couldn’t guarantee the trees would receive the proper watering needed to grow.
Canino and the conservation team then offered them to the Town of St. Joe who jumped at the chance.
The trees were planted Friday morning in the small park, which sits on the north end of town along Bear Creek. The four trees — three white oaks and a burr oak — were planted in memory of Kevin Heller.
Canino said Heller, who passed away in January, had great respect for the people of St. Joe. He helped residents of the town cut down invasive trees and shrubs at Wild Cherry Park. He was also instrumental in helping to save the wooden pirate ship that once stood in Riley Park, in Auburn. The ship now has a home at the park.
The four trees stand about 3 feet tall and will be maintained and watered by Dee Holtzberg, a dedicated member of town.
The trees are just part of improvements that will be coming to the park this summer. A volleyball court and GaGa ball octagon ring will be placed in the park in the coming weeks.
There is also talk of possibly installing a pickle ball court in the park.
The Auburn Conservation Team donated the money for the trees. Those helping to plant the trees were Canino, Holtzberg, Auburn Conservation Team member Cody Burniston, town Clerk-Treasurer Angela Snyder, town employee Greg West, Town Board President Randy Drake and Bill Ward, a member of the Auburn Conservation Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.