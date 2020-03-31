FORT WAYNE — Over growing concerns about the potential spread of COVID-19, Lemonade Day Northeast Indiana has rescheduled its Lemonade Day event from May 16 to Saturday, Sept. 26.
The organization also is offering Lemonopolis, a free, online Lemonade Day learning opportunity. It encourages children to register for Lemonade Day and learn about owning a business.
The free program teaches life skills such as business operations, responsibility, financial literacy, goal setting and teamwork, with the end goal of starting, owning and operating a business. People can register for free and learn more at LemonadeDay.org/Northeast-Indiana.
“Our mission is to help prepare youth for life through fun, proactive and experiential programs. In times like these, having an entrepreneurial mindset becomes increasingly important when navigating the trifecta of challenging business, economic and community health conditions,” said Steven Gordon, Lemonade Day national president. “We hope to bring the Lemonade Day 2020 season to most, if not all, of our Lemonade Day cities at a later date — but if not, we can feel confident that we are still achieving our mission by encouraging our registered young entrepreneurs to continue to learn remotely the lessons presented in the Lemonade Day program so they are prepared to be innovative and adaptable when faced with challenges.”
Updated information will be shared on Facebook at Lemonade Day of Northeast Indiana, on our website at LemonadeDay.org/Northeast-Indiana, and via email.
Since 2007, the Lemonade Day program has been teaching leadership and business skills by encouraging children to launch lemonade businesses in their communities. Adults can register children to participate in Lemonade Day and learn more at lemonadeday.org.
