AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The new coronavirus-positive patients range in age from 19 to 71, a news release said. Five are age 61 or older. The three youngest are between 19 and 22.
This week, the Health Department has stopped reporting on the status of new patients. Until this week the department has listed whether patients are hospitalized or recovering at home when it had that information.
The new patients raise the county’s total to 599 cases since March and 80 in the first nine days of October. The rate of nearly nine cases per day puts October on a pace to become the month with the most new cases.
The county recorded one case of COVID-19 in March, 19 in April, 18 in May, 121 in June, 56 in July, 137 in August and 168 in September.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 56 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 16 admitted to intensive-care units.
To date, 16 DeKalb County residents have died while infected with COVID-19. The most recent death was reported Monday.
The Health Department recently issued an expanded set of guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
