INDIANAPOLIS — Three longstanding DeKalb County farms recently received Hoosier Homestead awards for being in operation for 100 years or more.
These farms were presented Hoosier Homestead awards:
The Creager Farm, in operation since 1861, received the sesquicentennial award;
The Dermott Farm, in operation since 1889, received the centennial award; and
The Schrader Farm, in operation since 1907, received the centennial award.
These farming families were among 104 recognized at the Indiana State Fair for their commitment to Indiana agriculture.
Farms owned and maintained by the same family for 100 years or more can qualify for centennial, sesquicentennial or bicentennial Hoosier Homestead awards.
On hand with the families were state Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn and state Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn.
“Agriculture provides our communities with so many necessities, and each of these family farms contribute to the well-being of Hoosiers across the state and our great country,” Smaltz said. “Through generations of hard work and overcoming challenges, these farms achieved success. These awards are a testament to their dedication and determination to honing their craft.”
“I am always happy to learn more farms in our district are awarded the Hoosier Homestead awards because it shows the true dedication of folks from our area,” Kruse said. “These awards are a celebration of the agricultural heritage in Indiana, and I congratulate these families for their success over the years.”
Each year, two awards ceremonies are held in the spring and summer commemorating the achievements of farm families across the state. Since its inception in 1976, more than 5,800 farms received the designation of Hoosier Homestead.
For more information on the Hoosier Homestead Award Program, visit in.gov/isda.
