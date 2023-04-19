Today
9:30 a.m. — Bingo, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:45 a.m. — Family story time, main library, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Noon — Classic City Readers, main library, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
4:30-7 p.m. — Beef and noodle dinner, Bar None Saddle Club, DeKalb County Fairgrounds, 710 S. Union St., Auburn. Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, roll, drink and assorted desserts, dine-in or carry-out, freewill offering.
4:30 p.m. — Superhero shrinky dink bracelets, Eckhart teen library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Thursday, April 20
10-11 a.m. — Tai chi, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
2 p.m. — Alzheimer’s Support Group, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
2-7 p.m. — Annual rummage sale, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn.
4:30-6:30 p.m. — Teen anime club, Eckhart teen library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4:30-7 p.m. — Knifty Knitters, main library, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Friday, April 21
9 a.m. to noon — Eckhart Public Library deliveries, off site.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. — Annual rummage sale, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. — E-fingerprinting services, main library, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
9:30-10 a.m. — Babies & Books, main library, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
11-11:30 a.m. — Babies & Books, main library, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
4 p.m. — LEGO club, Eckhart teen library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4 p.m. — Teen art club, Eckhart teen library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Saturday, April 22
7-10 a.m. — Fly-in, drive-in breakfast, DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 10. Breakfast takes place at the Vintage Clubhouse in hangar 2, gate 3. Freewill donations are accepted.
7-11 a.m. — DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association annual pancake and sausage breakfast and bake sale, Draft Animal Museum, 5873 C.R. 427. Freewill donations accepted. All proceeds will benefit the Mackel Barn project, which will create a new exhibit space and classroom area for the Draft Animal Museum.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Local author fair, main library, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4:30 p.m. — Spring supper, Norris Chapel United Methodist Church, 4793 C.R. 40A, Auburn, freewill donation.
Sunday, April 23
6:15 p.m. — Mission IV, performing at Butler Christian Community Church, formerly Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St., Butler, Refreshments will be served beginning at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door.
Monday, April 24
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, April 25
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — A Better Life, Breanna’s Hope, an addiction recovery movement, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn, meal at 6:30 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
5 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler Community Christian Church, 501 W. Green St.
Thursday, April 27
10-11 a.m. — Tai chi, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Education series, topic senior scams, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1-7 p.m. — Rummage sale, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Friday, April 28
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Rummage sale, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Saturday, April 29
9 a.m. to noon — Rummage sale, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
