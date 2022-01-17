AUBURN — An Auburn man was taken to an area hospital after a Monday morning crash around 10:45 a.m. in the 5400 block of C.R. 35, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Levi Burton, 27, of Auburn, complained of head, neck and hip pain and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.
Also Monday, Kaitlin Dove, 26, of Butler, complained of abdominal pain in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in the 300 block of C.R. 39.
Police said Dove was 34 weeks pregnant but refused medical treatment.
Those crashes was among several in the county as a light freezing rain/snow began to fall around 10:30 a.m. causing surfaces to be coated with a thin glaze of ice.
The National Weather Service in Northeast Indiana issued a Winter Weather Advisory around 10:30 a.m., which remained in effect until 10 p.m.
The forecast called for continued light freezing rain through out the evening mixing with snow at times.
The freezing drizzle impacted drivers in Allen and Huntington counties as numerous slide-offs and crashes were reported on Interstate 69 throughout the morning. The interstate was closed in section during at least two occurrences as crews cleared damaged vehicles.
Burton was driving a 2017 Toyota Corolla north on C.R. 35 when he lost control of his vehicle due to icy road conditions, according to a police report. Burton’s vehicle left the east side of the road, where it struck and sheared off an American Electric Power utility pole.
Burton’s vehicle was a total loss.
County police were assisted by the Jackson Township Fire Department and Parkview DeKalb EMS.
Dove was a passenger in a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Alexis Bennett, 24, of Auburn. Police said Bennett, who was not injured, was driving south on C.R. 39 when she lost control of her vehicle.
Police said Bennett’s vehicle went off the east side of the road, struck a utility pole and came to rest in a field.
Police said Bennett’s vehicle was a total loss.
Ashley-Hudson Fire, the Ashley Police Department and Parkview EMS responded to the C.R. 39 crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.