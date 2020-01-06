AUBURN — Longtime Auburn businessman and current Auburn City Councilman Mike Watson has announced that he will file as a candidate for DeKalb County commissioner for the Southeast District.
“I was approached about running about 18 months ago as I was considering a run for mayor,” Watson said. “I've received a great deal of encouragement and support since then. With Commissioner (Don) Grogg's decision not to run for another term, I'm well qualified and eager for the opportunity to step up to a new level of leadership, and to serve the residents of DeKalb County.”
Watson has been involved in local government for more than 18 years. He served on the Auburn Plan Commission for 11 years, including a term as its president. He has represented Auburn’s 4th District on the City Council since 2013. He was reelected to the City Council in 2019, running as a Republican.
Watson said he also has been involved with many community organizations, serving both on the board and as president of the DeKalb Chamber Partnership, on the DeKalb County Community Corrections Advisory board, as a board member and president of Auburn Development Advisory Committee (now Auburn Main Street), an officer of Auburn Kiwanis and member of the Downtown Auburn Business Association.
While serving on the chamber board, he was instrumental in the creation of what is now the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership, Watson said. He currently serves as president of the Auburn Economic Development Commission, president of the DeKalb Central Foundation, as a member of the Downtown Auburn Review committee and as a Republican precinct committeeman.
Watson recently retired from his position as general manager of Teghtmeyer Ace Hardware, and he continues there in a part-time sales capacity.
He and his wife of 31 years, Marion, reside on South Clark Street in Auburn.
“I'm confident I can make a valuable contribution to DeKalb County government.” Watson said, “Over 40 years of business experience, an extensive customer service background, combined with my government and civic service gives me the qualifications, experience and expertise to serve as the next commissioner. I'm looking forward to working with the other commissioners, the County Council and all city and town leaders to find innovative approaches and solutions to important issues facing the county.
Watson said he plans a series of meetings and focus groups to discuss issues and concerns. He said he also welcomes comments, concerns and input from all DeKalb County residents, who can contact him at MikeWatson4DekalbCountyCommissioner2020@mediacombb.net.
