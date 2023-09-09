WABASH — Nearly 4,600 votes from residents of DeKalb County determined the winners of Beacon Credit Union’s 13th annual Project Spotlight program. Beacon Credit Union will be donating a total of $1,750 to three charitable organizations or projects in DeKalb County.
The winners for 2023 are: first place, Alliance Industries Inc., $1,000; second place, Community Center of Caring Food pantry, $500; and bonus draw, Auburn Main Street, $250.
The Project Spotlight program received 122 nominations and over 37,000 votes overall for charitable organizations this year in one month of voting. The voting process was held during the month of July. The public was able to vote via social media, Beacon Credit Union’s website, or in one of its 19 full-service member centers.
A check presentation was held on Aug. 22 at Beacon’s North Grandstaff Drive member center with the winning organizations.
Project Spotlight is a program created by Beacon Credit Union that awards charitable organizations that reach out to provide valuable services to their communities. Nominations are taken from each community in which Beacon Credit Union operates a full-service member center. The community then votes to determine which charitable organizations receive funding.
