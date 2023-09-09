Project Spotlight winners

Beacon Credit Union is donating a total of $1,750 to DeKalb County winners of Project Spotlight. The winners are: first place, Alliance Industries Inc., $1,000; second place, Community Center of Caring food pantry, $500; and bonus draw, Auburn Main Street, $250. A check presentation was held on Aug. 22 at Beacon’s North Grandstaff Drive member center with the winning organizations.

WABASH — Nearly 4,600 votes from residents of DeKalb County determined the winners of Beacon Credit Union’s 13th annual Project Spotlight program. Beacon Credit Union will be donating a total of $1,750 to three charitable organizations or projects in DeKalb County.

The winners for 2023 are: first place, Alliance Industries Inc., $1,000; second place, Community Center of Caring Food pantry, $500; and bonus draw, Auburn Main Street, $250.

