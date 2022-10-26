AUBURN — The Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater has announced the cast of its upcoming production of Charles Dickens’ timeless classic, “A Christmas Carol,” to be held at the First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave. on Dec. 1, 2 and 3 at 7 p.m.
The show will be held in the newly remodeled auditorium/sanctuary that will serve as Excelsior’s home for at least the next five years. The space will be shared with First Christian and will also be available for community functions.
“A Christmas Carol” cast features: David Seiy as Ebenezer Scrooge; Jackson Hedrick as Bob Cratchit; Evan Dapp as Scrooge’s nephew Fred; Silas Refner, Titus Refner and Joey Snider as the three gentlemen; Byron Folsom as the Ghost of Jacob Marley; Courtney Barse as the Spirit of Christmas Past; Mackenzie Schory as Scrooge’s sister Fan; Tom Cupka as Mr. Fezziwig; Grayson Kling as Dick Wilkins; Zella Storey as the fiddler; Penny Folsom as Mrs. Fezziwig; Madyson Wilson and Susan Anderson as Fezziwig’s daughters; Cayleb McGuire as Ebenezer as a young man; Alyssa Ropa as Scrooge’s fiancee; Chris Refner as the Spirit of Christmas Present; Alexandra Taylor as Mrs. Cratchit; Tucker Payne as Peter Cratchit; Sally Ann Wiley as Belinda Cratchit; Aurora Miser-Buhite as Martha Cratchit, Theo Rowe as Tiny Tim Cratchit, Mary Eyster as Fred’s Wife, Megan Refner as her Sister, Titus Refner as her brother-in-law; Alyssa Ropa as her unmarried sister; Jesse Mann as Topper; Shayne Rodman as the Ghost of Christmas Future; Byron Folsom as Old Joe; Mary Kay Clark as Mrs. Gamp; Cynthia DeCook as Mrs. Dilber; Tracy Maloy as Mrs. Hastings; Silas Refner as the undertaker’s man; Macie Hathaway as the girl in the street; Cody Eyster as the poulterer; and Jayla Clark, Maya Sells, Arya Hovey, Zella Storey, Cecillia Taylor and Maleigha Kling as school kids, passers-by, carolers and Christmas celebrants.
Tickets will go on sale approximately two weeks before the show and can be purchased online on Excelsior’s website or at Littlejohn Auctions and First Christian Church in the mornings. Thursday and Friday shows are $12 general admission and $10 for seniors and students. Saturday’s show is a dinner theater and tickets are $45.
Visit ExcelsiorArtsAcademy.com, Excelsior’s Facebook page or call Kent Johnson at 413-3747 for more information.
