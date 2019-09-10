WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central School district Friday announced is is actively engaging the community in developing a “Portrait of a Baron Graduate,” a collective vision that articulates the community’s aspirations for all of its students.
“As school leaders, we must continually ask ourselves what are the hopes, aspirations and dreams that our community has for our children,” Superintendent Steve Teders said. “We want all DeKalb Central students to have learning experiences that prepare them to be lifelong learners and contributors today and tomorrow.”
The “Portrait of a Graduate” will be locally developed, but globally positioned. The district currently is recruiting a portrait design team that is diverse and represents all aspects of the community — including students — to help co-design the portrait. Any community member who has an interest in being considered for the portrait design team should contact Teders right away. Spots are limited.
“It’s essential that our district collaborates with our community to create a Baron Portrait that describes what our students need to be ready for life,” said Teders. “Success depends on more than just what you know, but also how you communicate, collaborate, innovate and think critically.”
The district plans to share its progress of the “Portrait of a Baron Graduate” work with families and community members in coming months. The district also plans to create opportunities for community feedback to inform ongoing implementation.
The portrait design team will meet four times at McKenney-Harrison Elementary School, 400 S. Indiana Ave., Auburn. Meeting dates are Thursday, Sept. 19, from 6–8:30 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 21, from 6–8:30 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 11, from 6–8:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 6–8:30 p.m.
If interested, people may contact Teders at 920-1011 or by email at steders@dekalbcentral.net.
