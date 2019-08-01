AUBURN — A Family Fun Night will be the theme of the next First Friday event, this Friday in downtown Auburn.
Auburn Main Street and the Downtown Auburn Business Association are teaming with St. Martin’s Healthcare for the event, which runs from 5-8 p.m.
The Band With No Name and Frankie and the Bananas will perform at the James Cultural Plaza, with donations accepted for St. Martin’s.
Musical performers throughout downtown from 6-7 p.m. will include: the DeKalb County Community Orchestra at 6th and Main streets; Austin Marsh at Courtyard Park; Jensen Snyder at Carbaugh Jewelers; Josh Ayres at Likes Law Office; Dave Kurtz at The Sprinkling Can; Landon Snyder and Friends at Kim’s Korner Music; Sharon Compton McEntee at Auburn Atrium MarketPlace; and Kody Bryant at Auburn Brewing Company.
Audie Blaylock and Redline will perform bluegrass music in a free concert at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The evening also will feature food trucks — Not Just Fries Food Truck, Whip and Chill and Ziffles on 6th Street.
Eckhart Public Library will offer family-friendly crafts and activities.
First Friday events each month offer late-night shopping, family-friendly activities, live entertainment, homegrown culinary delights, locally crafted beverages and more. Auburn Main Street and the Downtown Auburn Business Association sponsor First Fridays.
