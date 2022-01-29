AUBURN — The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld the possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement convictions of an Angola woman.
Melissa Mitchell, whose address is listed in court files as the 300 block of East Redding Road, was convicted of the Level 6 felony and Class A misdemeanor in May 2021 after a jury trial in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Judge Adam Squiller sentenced Mitchell to one year, all suspended, for the possession charge and 14 days for the resisting charge.
Mitchell appealed her convictions, arguing that the trial court improperly admitted evidence that was irrelevant, prejudicial and lacking foundation.
Reviewing the case, the court of appeals noted Butler Assistant Police Chief Matthew Traster saw Mitchell’s red car at a know drug house on Feb. 24, 2020. He ran the car’s license plate number, which dispatch reported as being registered to a black passenger car. Believing Mitchell was using a false and fictitious plate, Traster initiated a traffic stop.
The court noted Traster soon would learn that Mitchell’s plates were proper — he had run the wrong plate number — but not before he smelled burnt marijuana coming from Mitchell’s car.
Traster asked for consent to search the vehicle, which Mitchell gave. Then she refused to exit her car and Traster called for back-up. Helped by two other officers, he was eventually able to remove Mitchell from the driver’s seat. She continued to resist, so he used a taser to subdue and handcuff her, the court of appeals noted.
The officers than searched Mitchell’s car, where they four two pipes, a baggie containing suspected drugs, and a jar containing a leafy green substance.
At trial, Mitchel objected to the admission of one of the pipes, arguing that it lacked a proper chain of custody. According to the evidence log, it was placed into evidence several months before the traffic stop during which it was collected, the court of appeals noted.
Traster testified the date was in error and was left over from a previous evidence log, the court stated in its decision.
Traster testified the pipe presented at trial was the same pipe he had collected, as it was consistent with his memory, heat-sealed, marked with his writing and labelled with the correct case number the court of appeals said.
A forensic scientist who tested the pipe confirmed that the same exhibit was heat-sealed in a bag that contained her markings, and the pipe ultimately was admitted over Mitchell’s objection, the court of appeals stated.
In her appeal, Mitchell challenged the trial court’s admission of both the marijuana evidence and lab results relating to a methamphetamine pipe.
She argued that the marijuana evidence was more prejudicial than probative because she was not on trial for any marijuana offenses. She also argued that the chain of custody for the methamphetamine pipe was inadequate because the state failed to show its continuous whereabouts.
She argued that both the marijuana evidence and the lab result that indicated there was methamphetamine in the pipe should have been excluded by the trial court.
In its decision, the court of appeals found the marijuana evidence to be relevant. The smell of marijuana explained why police continued the traffic stop even after discovering Mitchell’s plates were proper.
The court of appeals also noted a person can only commit the misdemeanor of resisting law enforcement when the officer “is lawfully engaged in the execution of the officer’s duties.”
Without the marijuana evidence, the jury would be aware of no valid basis to search Mitchell’s car, no reason to forcefully pull her out of her vehicle and no reason to arrest her, the court of appeals found.
On the chain of custody argument, the court of appeals found Mitchell repeatedly objected to admission of the pipe, but stated she had “no objection” to the admission of the lab results.
“This means her claim as to the lab results is waived,” the court of appeals said in its decision.
The court of appeals noted that to establish a proper chain of custody, the state must give reasonable assurances that the evidence remained in an undisturbed condition.
The court found that Traster testified the pipe exhibited at trial was the same pipe collected at the scene and a forensic scientist who performed tests on the pipe testified the evidence bag containing the pipe was sealed when she received it.
“Because admission of both the marijuana evidence and evidence stemming from the methamphetamine pipe was proper, Mitchell has failed to establish the evidence was insufficient to support her convictions. We therefore affirm the trial court,” the court of appeals decision concluded.
