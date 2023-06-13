AUBURN — A sentencing hearing for a Columbia City man who admitted to being the driver in a burglary turned double shooting in the 1600 block of S.R. 8 in May 2022 was continued Monday.
Shaun T. Kruse, of the 800 block of Ohio Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of aiding in burglary, a Level 5 felony, during a May 17 hearing in DeKalb Superior Court II.
The terms of a plea agreement said Kruse will receive a four-year sentence, with two years suspended and two to serve. One year will be served in the DeKalb County Jail, with there being no objection to him serving the rest on electronically-monitored home detention or work release, according to the agreement.
Kruse and co-defendant Tabitha L. Johnson originally were charged with two counts of felony murder and burglary, a Level 2 felony. If Judge Monte Brown accepts the agreement, the murder charges will be dismissed.
DeKalb County Prosecutor Neal Blythe explained Monday’s hearing was continued as Kruse had not qualified for community corrections so a portion of the sentence still would have to be dealt with. The hearing was re-scheduled for June 26.
Kruse and Johnson and two other suspects — Rameica Lasharon Moore, 36, of Fort Wayne, and Dylan Scott Morefield, 22, of Churubusco — went to the S.R. 8 residential property on May 15, 2022. Kruse admitted he drove the three suspects and himself to the house. He said he did not enter the residence, but stayed in the car while the other three suspects entered the house and committed theft.
They confronted the homeowner, who then produced his own firearm, and fired at the suspects, according to court documents.
Moore and Morefield died in the shooting.
Kruse and Johnson were not alleged to have been the shooters but were charged with murder because Morefield and Moore died during the commission of a burglary or attempted burglary in which Johnson and Kruse allegedly were involved.
Johnson, of the 600 block of Walnut Street, Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of burglary, a Level 2 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court I. She has been sentenced to 16 years in prison — with two years suspended — and two years of probation. As part of the plea agreement, the two counts of felony murder were dismissed.
