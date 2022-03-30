AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library will conduct its annual teen poetry contest in the month of April.
April is National Poetry Month, and the library has been offering this contest for middle and high school students for the past 18 years. The library encourages teens to express themselves and share their voice and experiences through poetry, putting their words to paper.
“The talent of so many of our area’s students is really remarkable,” said public service specialist Zach Heimach. “The expression and skill of their poems have been a gift to read, and we can’t wait to see the submissions for this year.”
The contest is open to students in grades 6-12, and there is no limit to how many poems each student can submit. Submissions are accepted April 1-30. Once the poems are collected, they are judged by multiple Eckhart Public Library staff members.
The library has also worked with educators and classrooms to make the poetry contest part of the existing curriculum. Any educators interested in participating in the contest can reach out to the library for additional information.
At the end of the contest, the library awards 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes to both high school and middle school divisions, and publishes all of the poems in an anthology at The Teen Library.
“The volumes of poetry at The Teen Library are some of my favorite items at EPL,” said marketing and community engagement manager Jamie Long.
“Their voices convey humor, pain and life in a way that is honest and heart-felt. Even if what they’re feeling isn’t always pretty, it is their experience, and we want them to feel comfortable sharing it.”
Those interested in participating in the teen poetry contest can do so online by visiting tinyurl.com/eplpoems22.
