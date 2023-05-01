AUBURN — One person was taken to an area hospital and released following a fire in a garage on Auburn's east side early Monday morning.
Auburn Fire Chief Mike VanZile said three people were in the home at 1309 Hiawatha Place when the fire was reported at 1:08 a.m. One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and was later released. Names of the occupants were not released.
Firefighters arrived at the scene at 1:13 a.m. and encountered a fully-involved, attached two-car garage. It took 17 minutes for firefighters to bring the blaze under control.
VanZile said a small amount of fire entered the home through the attic space, which was extinguished by firefighters. The fire was placed under control at 1:30 a.m.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Auburn Fire Department and the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office.
Auburn firefighters were assisted at the scene by crews from Garrett and Butler fire departments, Auburn Police Department and Parkview EMS.
