AUBURN — With the potential for 2,000 cars or more at the Auburn Sports Group’s new sports complex at any given time, traffic concerns have become an issue for some residents living near and around the former Auburn Auction Park.
Knowing the issue was on the Auburn Plan Commission’s agenda tonight, Mark McCollough, who lives adjacent to the park on C.R. 23, was in attendance at Monday’s DeKalb County Commissioners meeting.
McCollough said he was in attendance looking for answers on the impact a drive on the southeast side of the property will have on C.R. 23.
DeKalb County Highway Superintendent Ben Parker said he has also had several residents reach out to him with concerns.
With those concerns, Parker asked the board for its approval on requesting a traffic study be done, to discover what impact the proposed traffic volume will have on C.R. 11A, C.R. 23 along the Interstate 69 corridor, along with the C.R. 427 and C.R. 11A interchange.
Parker said the issue came up during a routing meeting last week between the City of Auburn. He said it is his understanding that the developers weren’t planning on doing a traffic study until construction began on Phase II of the project on the south side of C.R. 11A.
The property is owned by JT Fisher Properties of Auburn.
“I feel it (the traffic study) is necessary before we move forward,” Parker said. “There are no statistics to back this project up. I would feel better having it.”
With that suggestion, DeKalb County Commissioner Todd Sanderson made a motion requiring the developers to have a satisfactory traffic study done, which is up to state and county standards.
The commissioners approved the motion for a traffic study unanimously.
Separate from the county, the Auburn Plan Commission will get its first look at the plans for the development at tonight’s meeting at 6 p.m. at Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers. The meeting is open to the public. The project must receive approval from the Auburn Plan Commission to move forward.
Progress on the new county highway department on U.S. 6 continues to move forward as Parker presented the Commissioners with a proposed construction schedule from Elevatus Architecture.
The issue is set to be discussed at the May 15 Waterloo Plan Commission meeting, where they will consider the rezoning of the property. Construction documents are set to be completed July 18. The project will be put out for bid, with bids to be received by Aug. 15.
Parker said it is hoped that construction can begin this fall. With construction taking between six and nine months depending on weather and supply chain issues. Parker is hoping to be able to move into the new building by October 2023.
Commissioner William Hartman said he was pleased with the schedule, which will give them time to vacate the current location just north of Eckhart Park before the City of Auburn takes possession of the land in January 2024.
“We still have hurdles to jump through, but everything is moving forward,” Parker said.
The county has purchased the current property owned by Henderson Construction. It plans on renovating the current building, which will include office space and storage facilities in the back. A new cold storage facility to house the highway department’s trucks will be constructed along with a maintenance garage. A salt barn will have to also be constructed on the site.
No official estimates on the project are available at this point. Commissioners have a rough guess that the project will come in somewhere around the $6 to $7 million range.
Welcome to the discussion.
