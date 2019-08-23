AUBURN — Visitors will see much more than cars at Jack and Monica Cook’s home south of Auburn on Sunday afternoon’s Garage Tour.
Six stops at private collections and museums will be featured in the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival Garage Tour, Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
Tickets for the tour may be purchased at any of the stops. Prices are $5 for one site and $10 for all six stops. Proceeds benefit the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival.
Cook will display some 20 race cars and customs, but so much more.
He started creating an old-time village on his sprawling property about three years ago. It’s now finished, with a general store, bank, church, combination doctor’s office-barber shop and country school. All are built with salvaged and scavenged materials.
The church uses former furnishings from Hopewell United Brethren Church down the road. Other structures are filled with items the Cooks have collected to fit each setting.
“We go to auctions and flea markets — that’s the fun of what we do,” Jack Cook said.
As for his creative way of displaying his finds, he said, “If you just collect stuff and never do anything with it, what do you have?”
In another building, the Cooks have replicated a soda shop from the days of their youth.
The grounds are covered with antique steel tractor wheels and farm implements. For Sunday’s tour, Cook is erecting one of his newest finds — an ornate, decorative lamp post that once stood in downtown Fort Wayne.
An especially sentimental item is the 1948 Ford tractor on which Cook first learned to drive at a farm just up the road. He repurchased it a few years ago. It rests under an awning in front of a wall decorated by countless old signs.
Now past traditional retirement age, Cook said, “I’m working to pay for my hobby. … I like cars too well, so I just keep working.”
The complete list of stops on this year’s Garage Tour:
• The Jack Cook Collection at 5815 C.R. 35. It includes several cars from the 1920s, three tri-five Chevys, an antique village and Coca-Cola and diner collections.
• The Patch and Terry Hines Collection at 5451 C.R. 39. The Hines Car Barn houses a dozen vehicles from the 1920s to the muscle-car era. The stop may be accessed from C.R 46-A, just east of C.R. 39.
• John and Lorrie Pontius’ garage at 1933 N. Main St. Their collection, built over three generations, includes numerous Hudsons, orphan cars and 1960s Chevys.
• The Gary Babineau garage at 111 Baxter St. Babineau builds vintage Indy race cars and will show his latest creation in mid-build. His work may be seen online at babineaumetalworks.com.
• The National Auto and Truck Museum restoration shop and youth training center, 1000 Gordon Buehrig Boulevard. Current projects in the shop include a 1934 Auburn, 1948 Chevrolet Canopy Express, 1910 Buick truck, 1910 McIntyre truck, International Travelall and 1974 Mercury Capri.
• The Conservation Center of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 S. Wayne St. Features include a Model J Duesenberg chassis, two Duesenbergs being prepared for the festival weekend and a 1931 Auburn.
