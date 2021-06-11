NEW HAVEN — The Anthony Wayne Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America will participate in Eagle Scout Day Aug. 1 and is inviting Eagle Scouts to serve their communities.
The council's first project will be to support Save the Maumee at its new property in New Haven from 1-5 p.m. Each year, Eagle Scout Day projects will rotate to different counties.
A commemorative patch will be awarded to all who participate.
For registration information visit scoutingevent.com/157-AWACEagleScoutDay.
