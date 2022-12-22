Organizations throughout DeKalb County have partnered together to offer warming centers today, Friday, and Saturday during the dangerously cold holiday weather.
Anyone in DeKalb County who does not have a safe place to be during the dangerously frigid temperatures can visit one of the warming centers throughout the county to stay safe and warm.
Locations are:
Auburn
YMCA of DeKalb County, 533 W. North St., in the main lobby, Friday, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, 5 a.m. to close.
9th Street Brew Coffee House, Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Waterloo
Waterloo Grant Township Library, 300 S. Wayne St., today, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
There also is a mitten and scarf tree, and toiletry bags are available
Garrett
Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston St., Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Butler
Refuge Community Church, 173 W. Oak St., Butler, today, Friday, and Saturday, 7 p.m. to 8 a.m., blankets and heavy snacks will be provided.
