ANGOLA — A Steuben County Sheriff’s deputy who shot at a suspect who allegedly used his vehicle as a weapon has been cleared of any wrongdoing, Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said Thursday.
Deputy Zachary Rowlands, a one-year veteran of the force, shot at a truck driven by Vincent Chilcote, 21, of LaGrange, on the morning of Sept. 13. Rowlands was trying to arrest Chilcote on a warrant for alleged failure to appear in court when Chilcote drove at Rowlands in a manner that made him fear for his life, Sheriff R.J. Robinson said.
“Based upon witness statements and evidence at the scene, the State has concluded that Deputy Rowlands used justifiable, reasonable force,” Musser said in a statement provided to KPC Media Group.
“The guy tried to run over him with his truck. He was in a clear line of sight. It was obvious. (Rowlands) was protecting himself,” Robinson said.
Chilcote fled from police, who attempted to serve a warrant after finding him at the West Otter Lake Public Access Site early on Sept. 13. Chilcote is now facing additional charges along with the original seven for which police were trying to arrest him.
Thursday, Musser filed three new counts against Chilcote:
• criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon (vehicle), a Level 6 felony;
• resisting law enforcement by use of a vehicle, Level 6 felony; and
• resisting law enforcement — fleeing (on foot), a Class A misdemeanor.
Prior to Rowlands being cleared, Robinson said Monday he thought his deputy followed department protocol and his actions were justified, but didn’t want to comment publicly until Musser’s findings were released.
Rowlands will have to go through some sheriff’s department protocols before he can return to active duty. He has been on administrative leave since the incident.
“The last thing you want to do is put someone back out there in the community who is having second thoughts about whether he wants to be out there doing this (police work),” Robinson said.
Rowlands has cleared an internal review, Robnison said. He now has to undergo a psychological evaluation and must show proficiency at the firing range.
“Internally, I just had my review today,” Robinson said. “There were no internal policies violated. For Deputy Rowlands, that’s a good thing. He can move forward to pursue his career.”
That could come next week.
“We’re hoping by middle of next week he’ll be returning,” Robinson said.
Chilcote sustained what was described as a superficial wound after the shooting and received medical attention shortly after he was arrested on Saturday. Robinson said it appeared the wound was from a piece of shrapnel from Chilcote’s truck and not the bullet fired by Rowlands, who was using his service weapon.
On Monday, Chilcote was arraigned on seven charges related to a June burglary on Angola’s west side. He had failed to appear in court last week on those charges, which led to Rowlands and another deputy trying to serve a warrant on him after receiving a tip that he was at West Otter Lake. After he fled, Chilcote was able to elude police and avoid arrest for about 24 hours.
Chilcote was found by officers from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department and brought in without incident early Saturday. Following a 911 tip, Chilcote was discovered in a barn near the 1000 block of East U.S. 20, near the Prairie Heights Schools campus that straddles the Steuben-LaGrange county line. A volleyball tournament at the school was canceled.
On Monday, Chilcote had his initial hearing for the seven charges, which included six robbery charges — three Level 2 felony armed robberies and three Level 5 felony robbery charges — and one charge of Class A misdemeanor animal cruelty for allegedly shooting a dog during the commission of the robberies. A cat also allegedly was injured. Level 2 felonies are punishable by 10-30 years in prison, while Level 5 felonies could result in 2-12 years in prison.
Chilcotte is being held without bail in the Steuben County Jail. His cases were assigned to Steuben Circuit Court. Chilcote is also facing charges out of LaGrange and Noble counties and misdemeanor drug charges in Steuben County. Public defender James Burns has been appointed as Chilcote’s attorney in the Steuben charges.
