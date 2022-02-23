AUBURN — Amber Haiflich, an Auburn native and 2006 graduate of DeKalb High School, will help lead the City of Auburn and Auburn Main Street as they work in conjunction to create a legacy project within the city.
Haiflich will assume the roll as community coordinator for Auburn Main Street on Monday.
The community coordinator position is a required position for communities participating in the Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program (HELP). The City of Auburn was one of nine communities in the state to be included in the Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) program.
As part of the program, the City of Auburn has reserved $1 million of its ARP dollars to be used as matching funds for the program. The city will receive an additional $1 million in funds from OCRA to go toward its legacy project.
Mayor Mike Ley said in an earlier interview that additional monies could also be leveraged from other grant opportunities for the project.
The community coordinator is expected to take on additional sub roles as the American Rescue Plan Act authority and the local liaison. Haiflich will oversee the HELP core team and all pathways teams. She will also work with HELP state partners throughout the project and engage the community to draw support for the chosen project.
“We welcome Amber as community coordinator. Her passion for Auburn and skill sets are perfect for this position,” said Ann Finchum, executive director of Auburn Main Street.
Haiflich has five years of experience in design, communication and organization with a marketing coordinator and administrative background. Her professional interests focus on developing creative solutions for all situations that are fueled by a passion to create the wow factor through unique offerings and attention to detail.
She previously worked for the Messenger Company as a marketing coordinator, State Farm Insurance as a sales and marketing lead and with the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum as a weekend supervisor.
She is active in the community and has served as a soccer coach for her son’s soccer team through the YMCA of DeKalb County. She resides in Auburn with her fiance, Branden, and their four children.
She and her family live by the motto, “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”
“We look forward to having Amber join our team and move forward with this legacy project that will carry on for generations to come,” said Zach Lightner, president of Auburn Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.