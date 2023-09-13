A.R.K. in the Park
takes place Saturday
BUTLER — The Community A.R.K. Club and Life Redeemed Apostolic Church are hosting “A.R.K. in the Park” in South Side Park, 228 Walnut St., Butler, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.
This free event includes food, games, A.R.K. books, a pinata, prizes, an interactive story, design your own dessert and community art.
Electronics recycling event is Saturday
BUTLER — The Butler community electronics recycling event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The event will take place at Decker Services, 500 E. Oak St. This will be a drive-through event. Visitors are to enter through the west drive and exit through the east drive.
Participants must be a resident of the City of Butler and be able to provide proof of address.
Accepted items are copiers, CPUs, monitors, laptops, printers, televisions, microwaves, E-waste (computer mice, cords, keyboards) and batteries (recreational through light-duty automotive).
Sports card, collectible show
set for Sept. 23
DEFIANCE, Ohio — A sports cards and collectible show will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Northtowne Mall in Defiance, Ohio.
There will be sports cards, non-sports cards, comic books and more.
For more information, including table rental, call Chuck Dickerhoff at 908-1790 or the B&C Sports Cards store at (419) 576-5245.
Farmers market
is open Saturday
BUTLER — The farmers market has returned to Butler.
The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Saturday through October in the west parking lot at the Butler Police Department, 120 W. Main St.
This is open to fruits, vegetables, plants, crafts, bakers, and artists, food vendors and food trucks.
For more information, contact Melissa Herrmann at 570-2309 or by email at melissa.herrman@yahoo.com.
Helping Hands
is open in Butler
BUTLER — The Helping Hands clothing ministry is open in Butler.
The clothing ministry is located at 108 E. Main St., just east of the stoplight in Butler.
Helping Hands is open from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday. The selection of second-hand items is always growing, with something new with each visit.
Helping Hands is a ministry of Christ’s Church at Butler.
Filling Station
Youth Center
BUTLER — The Filling Station Youth Center, 315 S. Federal St., is open for youth ages 4-17.
The center is open from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and from 7-10 p.m. Friday.
Tween nights, for those in fifth grade and up, are the first and second Saturdays of each month from 7-10 p.m.
The youth center is open year round except for in July. All food and activities are free at the youth center.
Butler lists
meeting schedule
BUTLER — The Board of Works meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month in the council chamber at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway. The Common Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. the first and third Monday each month.
St. Joe lists
meeting schedule
ST. JOE — The St. Joe Town Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month in the St. Joe Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
The utility office is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The office may be reached at 337-5449.
Submit your news
Church and community groups are invited to send their news items by noon Friday to Jeff Jones by email at jjones@kpcmedia.com or call 925-2611, ext. 2547. Send mail to The Star, Attn: Butler Bulletin, 118 W. 9th St., Auburn, IN 46706.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.