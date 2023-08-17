FORT WAYNE — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a rolling slowdown for Interstate 469 and Interstate 69.

The rolling slowdown is expected to take place at or after 9 p.m. on Saturday and be complete by the morning hours of Sunday. Only one 20-minute rolling slowdown is expected to take place, but if more than one is needed there will be a 20-minute break between each slowdown.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.