FORT WAYNE — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a rolling slowdown for Interstate 469 and Interstate 69.
The rolling slowdown is expected to take place at or after 9 p.m. on Saturday and be complete by the morning hours of Sunday. Only one 20-minute rolling slowdown is expected to take place, but if more than one is needed there will be a 20-minute break between each slowdown.
Crews will be stringing electric wire over I-469 near mile marker 30, just east of the north junction of I-469 and I-69. In order to complete the work safely, a rolling slowdown in both directions of I-469 and I-69 is necessary.
The rolling slowdown will take place on southbound I-69 starting at approximately mile marker 319, northbound I-69 starting at approximately mile marker 310 and on I-469 starting at approximately mile marker 25.
INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction free when traveling in and around all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
