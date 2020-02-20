WATERLOO — The J.R. Watson Elementary School building project took another step forward Tuesday night when the DeKalb Central school board voted to take bids for the work.
The board has approved a $4.95 million additional appropriation for the project, which includes a larger cafeteria and kitchen and renovation of an enclosed courtyard educational space.
The estimated cost of the cafeteria work will be $3.46 million; courtyard renovations will be an estimated $575,000 and soft costs will be $787,875. With the costs of issuing a bond at $122,125, the total project cost will be $4.95 million. It will be financed by a general obligation bond.
“After much input from students, staff, families, community members and administration, we are ready to take the next steps,” said Steve Snider, the district’s chief financial officer in a memorandum to the board.
Snider said the courtyard was a “blank canvas,” and there was a large amount of feedback and input on uses and designs.
“The space is divided into three unique areas and can accommodate an entire grade level,” Snider said.
“With the kitchen/cafeteria, we started with the McKenney-Harrison design, made some known design changes after our experiences over the last couple years, personalized it to the space at J.R. Watson, and worked through other adjustments with the feedback received,” Snider said in the memorandum.
The board approved hiring Barton Coe Vilamaa as the architect on the project, advertising for bids and holding public bid openings.
Snider said the board will look to accept the bid for work on the courtyard in March and the bid for work on the kitchen and cafeteria in April.
Also Tuesday night;
• The board adopted the “Portrait of a Baron Graduate,” a collective vision that articulates the community’s aspirations for all of its students.
With the input of 72 community and school members, the district has identified the competencies of adaptability, collaboration, communication, critical thinking, empathy, integrity and perseverance as those aspired to for its students.
Superintendent Steve Teders said the “portrait” and its visual representation will “serve as the ‘North Star’ for all in the district and community when thinking about the hopes, dreams and aspirations of our Baron graduates.”
Over the next several months, the district will share the “Portrait of a Baron Graduate” with the community.
“In the meantime, each school will work to incorporate each competency into the educational program throughout the district,” Teders added.
• The board approved advertising for bids to purchase 1,200 Chromebooks, cycling out the district’s oldest Chromebooks and purchasing touchscreen models for kindergarten students.
• The board approved a resolution promoting the importance of the 2020 Census by working with the district’s families to ensure every student is counted.
“The count will be used by the federal government to determine allocation of approximately $883 billion in federal funds, with $160 billion for programs to support children,” Teders said.
“This year, Indiana will receive $18 billion in federal funding, with approximately $1 billion for K-12 programs. It is estimated that for every person missed in the count, Indiana will lose $10,000, which then equals less money for school districts like DeKalb Central.”
• The board approved increasing the hourly pay rate for substitute food service employees from $9 to $10. The substitute pay rate has not changed in over eight years.
• In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignations of: DeKalb High School girls basketball coach Brett Eltzroth; high school secretary Emilly Kraus; Waterloo Elementary paraprofessional Linda Smith; food service employee Tammy Slagal; high school teacher Kelby Rendeiro; Country Meadow Elementary paraprofessional Desarea Ross; high school assistant football coach Brody Dixon; and sixth-grade girls basketball coach Payton Rhodes.
The board approved the appointments of: McKenney-Harrison Elementary paraprofessional Angel Pierce; middle school secretary Taren Stackhouse; J.R. Watson paraprofessional Mandy Davis; high school food service employee Heidi Overmyer; high school varsity boys head golf coach James Fislar; middle school assistant boys soccer coach Landon Cochran; and sixth-grade girls basketball coach Hollee Kubiszak.
