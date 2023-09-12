FORT WAYNE — With a unique ability giving life to quirky characters and interesting concepts, actor and author Rainn Wilson will start the 28th season of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s popular Omnibus Speaker Series.
“An Evening with Rainn Wilson” will be presented in PFW’s 1,500-seat Auer Performance Hall on Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are free and are available now through the university’s online ticketing platform, or at the Schatzlein Box Office.
As a co-founder of SoulPancake, Rainn Wilson has spent years exploring the ways we all seek connection, hope, truth, identity, and purpose. Wilson and the SoulPancake team oversaw the creation of a decade-plus of award-winning content spanning digital, television, branded, and live engagements until the company’s acquisition by Participant Media in 2016. Since, Wilson has continued in the spirit of SoulPancake’s mission, urging audiences to dig deep into life’s biggest questions — of philosophy, creativity, spirituality, love, truth, science, mental health, and so much more — with humor and honesty.
Wilson is an Emmy-nominated and SAG-award winning actor best known for playing the iconic Dwight Schrute for nine seasons on NBC’s “The Office.” He recently wrapped “Lessons in Chemistry” with Brie Larson for Apple TV+, and the unscripted travel series “Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss” aired on Peacock in May 2023.
Wilson is also the author of “The Bassoon King” and two New York Times best-sellers, “SoulPancake: Chew on Life’s Big Questions” and “Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution.”
Box office hours are from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Tickets can also be ordered by phone at 481-6555 with a credit card during box office hours.
Tickets are free on a first-come, first-served basis. The limit is four per person, with a $1.50 convenience fee assessed per ticket for online orders.
Reserved online tickets can be sent to patrons via text message or email. These digital options are helpful to avoid standing at the box office the night of the show. Tickets can also be picked up in person beginning one hour before the presentation.
The Omnibus Speaker Series at Purdue Fort Wayne is made possible in part due to the support of the English-Bonter-Mitchell Foundation, which has sponsored every season since the series launched in 1995.
For more information on the other 2023-24 speakers — and the series itself — visit PFW.edu/omnibus.
