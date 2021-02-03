AUBURN — The Auburn Parks and Recreation Department has announced plans for two public forums next week in a Facebook post.
The forums will invite input from stakeholders, community organizations, community leaders and local residents on a new, five-year master plan for Auburn parks.
“When complete, this plan will guide the Parks Department in making key decisions about the City of Auburn’s facility improvements, future park and trail development,” the Facebook post said.
The goal of the forums is to create a master plan that fully reflects the interests and needs of the community, the announcement said.
The first forum on Thursday, Feb. 11, from 6-7 p.m., will have limited in-person attendance with masks required, due to gathering restrictions/social distancing guidelines.
Pre-registration will be required for in-person attendance. To register to attend in person, people can visit recdesk.com and select the programs tab.
A phone-in option will be available by calling 920-3206 and entering 1802 at each prompt. Callers must mute their lines until prompted to speak during a question-and-answer portion of the forum.
The second session on Feb. 11, from 7:30-8:30 p.m., will be a virtual meeting via Zoom. To attend the Zoom meeting, people can register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IOpw_RPRR32aXQcVAkuGyg.
The 7:30 p.m. meeting also will be available to view via Facebook Live on the City of Auburn Indiana Government’s page. Only the Zoom platform will be monitored in real-time. Questions and comments sent by Facebook will be collected after the meeting.
“We believe if our master plan is to be successful, it needs to be the vision of the community as a whole. Your participation is a critical component of developing the master plan,” the park board’s announcement said.
During the public forums, audience members will be asked a series of questions to gain insight into the current and future needs of the park system. People who do not register to attend in-person or via Zoom can still participate in the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/auburnpublicforum. The survey will close on Monday, Feb 15.
