AUBURN — A voter referendum on building a new DeKalb County Jail could take place as soon as November.
DeKalb County Commissioners President William Hartman revealed that goal in a meeting Monday at the courthouse in Auburn.
“I would like to have this groundbreaking a year from this coming spring,” Hartman said about building a new jail. “I think it’s doable with the team we’re bringing on board.”
Commissioners met later Monday with the Elevatus architect firm, which it selected last week to design a new jail.
Hartman spoke Monday morning after Sheriff David Cserep II gave his annual “State of the Jail” report, listing numerous deficiencies in the 35-year-old jail, one block east of the courthouse.
“I don’t want to use excessive money to be dumping into the old junker that we have,” Cserep said about repairs. He said the DeKalb jail is the seventh-oldest among Indiana’s 92 counties.
Hartman said one reason for moving quickly with a referendum is to take advantage of historically low interest rates on a bond to pay for the jail.
“We want to get this ready to go and get in on this bond rate. We don’t want to miss this bond rate,” Hartman told the DeKalb County Council members in his monthly report to them.
Hartman estimated that the county would need to borrow roughly $30 million to build a jail and combine its bond loan with the Community Corrections Center that opened earlier this year east of Auburn.
He added, “If we can get into 1.5% or lower” with an interest rate, “that will put us where we need to be to do this.”
The jail project could require a very minimal tax increase or none at all, Hartman predicted.
“We’re going to sell this referendum that it’s going to be tax-neutral,” Hartman said. “It’s doable. It’s not impossible, and that’s what we’re going to shoot for.”
County Council President Rick Ring expressed concern about Hartman’s proposed schedule and asked for “a reasonable timeline” of the project.
“I think this is all too much to be done between now and November,” Ring said. He estimated it would cost $30,000 to $35,000 to conduct a referendum this year, when no other election is scheduled, and said it would require a “monumental amount of work” for the county clerk’s office.
Councilman Bob Krafft said he worries about winning voters’ support.
“If we ram it through and don’t explain it well, we could very well lose that,” Krafft said about the referendum.
“Especially if we can do this tax-neutral, we’ll have no problem with the referendum,” Hartman answered.
“People are starting to understand what’s happening … and what we need to do” about the jail, Hartman said.
Krafft suggested hiring a public relations consultant to help explain the referendum to voters.
“We’re talking about educating the public, but, quite honestly, the people who need to be educated first are sitting right here,” referring to the seven council members who will have to approve financing for the jail.
Ring mentioned a previous study of the county’s jail needs, which recommended “many more beds than we thought was appropriate,” he said.
“That jail study will be upgraded before we do anything,” Hartman replied.
Hartman said county officials “got the cart before the horse” by building the new Community Corrections Center before building a jail. The corrections center opened one year ago on county-owned property east of Auburn that is likely to be the new jail site.
Hartmann estimated that jail construction costs went up $8 million to $10 million while the county delayed the project.
