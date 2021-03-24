AUBURN — A group known as the Indiana Mutual Aid Coalition is organizing a rally in Auburn on Saturday, April 3, in response to reports of a Ku Klux Klan gathering in the Auburn area on that day.
An anti-racist “Day of Solidarity” from 1-3:30 p.m. at the DeKalb County Courthouse in downtown Auburn is being promoted on Facebook and Twitter accounts of the coalition.
“This is NOT a protest, but rather an assembly of people networking against racial injustice and hate,” the coalition’s promotional material says.
A tweet by an anonymous organizer identified as Comrade Bumblejack added, “This event is not intended to be a direct confrontation with the Klan, but rather a gathering to help lay the groundwork for future regional responses.”
The coalition’s planned rally was reported Wednesday on the website of the national news magazine Newsweek.
In early February, reports surfaced that a group known as The Church of the Ku Klux Klan, based in Texas, was planning an “Indiana White Unity Meet & Greet” in Auburn on April 3.
The Klan group’s website did not specify a time or place for the gathering. It instructed people to contact the group through its website for information about attending the event.
The Klan website that promoted the event appears to have been taken down by the hosting organization.
In February, the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups, said it believed the Klan rally would take place on an unidentified private property near Auburn.
The Indiana Mutual Aid Coalition appears to be a new organization. Its first Facebook post appeared Sunday, followed by a post on Monday announcing plans for its rally in Auburn.
On its Twitter account Monday, the coalition said, “We are happy to announce that a large number of groups doing various types of mutual aid work across the state have come together to form the Indiana Mutual Aid Coalition.” It added, “This group formed in response to requests from the Auburn community for mutual aid regarding the KKK event.”
The group posted guidelines for its Auburn rally, including:
• “Do NOT open carry to this event. There will be a defense team to ensure the safety of the gathering.”
• “Please wear a mask and respect social distancing.”
• “Please bring food to donate to a food drive that will be redistributed to the community.”
• “If you are able to donate, we are also collecting funds to give back to the Auburn community.”
As part of a series of tweets, Comrade Bumblejack said local residents who began organizing a response to the Klan rally “were afraid to plan anything because low turnout could potentially mean much higher risk for anyone involved.”
He said local residents who want to combat white nationalism “need us to demonstrate that when they call for help, their regional community will answer.” He added, “They don’t want to be outnumbered when facing a group as dangerous as the KKK. They want and need the help of everyone able and willing to come.”
Comrade Bumblejack mentioned that the coalition is working with an unidentified local church.
He added that one goal of the anti-racist rally is “to keep all those involved as safe as possible.”
He continued, “So instead of putting on your fighting gloves the locals ask that you come for an afternoon of meeting other people doing anti-racist work in the region, learning how to get plugged into ongoing efforts, and leaving the community better than you found it.”
On its Facebook page, the Indiana Mutual Aid Coalition says it “was formed by a multitude of groups from across the state in response to the organizing efforts of racist groups such as the KKK. We recognize that the KKK and other hate groups are organizing in our area and are building networks. We must do the same. We must build our networks, form solidarity and promote mutual aid so that we are better prepared to counter hate in Indiana.”
It said the Auburn rally “is not a protest, but a coming together for unity against hate. We will also be collecting nonperishable food to promote mutual aid during the event.”
The coalition’s Facebook page says its purpose is: “To maximize the safety of our marginalized neighbors through organization, knowledge, resource sharing and collaboration. IMAC will build awareness, solutions and actively engage in eliminating hate, bigotry and violence in our Indiana communities.”
The coalition may be found on Facebook under its name, Facebook Indiana Mutual Aid Coalition, and on Twitter at @INMutualAid.
