AUBURN — Two Indianapolis residents suffered injuries in a crash Wednesday night on Interstate 69 near Auburn, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Officer reported.
The driver, Meriam Kent, 43, complained of neck pain. Her front-seat passenger, Imari Jones, 24, complained of shoulder pain. They were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. A third passenger in the vehicle was not injured, police said.
Kent was driving a 2015 Toyota Corolla southbound near the 327-mile marker at 11:15 p.m. when she thought she saw an object in the roadway, a police report said. She swerved to miss the object, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and collide with the cable barrier in the median. The driver-side air bags deployed.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by Parkview DeKalb EMS, Auburn Fire Department on Riverside Towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.