GARRETT — Demolition of two unsafe buildings in Garrett will begin in the coming weeks after the Garrett Board of Works Tuesday approved bids to tear down a home at 513 E. Quincy St. and a fire-damaged building at 109 S. Randolph St.
Knott Drainage and Excavating of LaOtto quoted $11,000 for the home and $41,240 for the downtown building at the board’s Nov. 2 meeting. Both bids were opened and taken under advisement. A second contractor hand-delivered a bid to city officials during that meeting at 8:55 a.m., but was disqualified as the deadline to submit bids was 8:30 a.m. making the bid from Knott Excavating the only responsive submission.
Also at the Nov. 2 meeting, City Planner Milton Otero noted no contractor had contacted the city to tour the sites. While the bidding process did not require inspection according to City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff, the bid document did recommend interested contractors gain access to the buildings by contacting city officials.
Since that date, Tim Knott of Knott Excavating did a visual inspection of the property at 109 S. Randolph St. and told city leaders he did not realize there was so much debris inside.
He upped the cost of the demolition to $56,000, based on his findings.
Brinkerhoff said, in his opinion, the costs to demo both sites are reasonable and the bids from Knott Excavating were the only ones received in a timely manner.
He noted Mayor Todd Fiandt has made it a priority to take down the Randolph Street building as soon as possible and recommended moving forward to accept the original bid of $41,240 with a cap set at $56,000.
The cost of the demolition of that site will be funded by the Redevelopment Commission as part of the city’s tax incremental financing district.
Work is set to begin at 513 E. Quincy next week, pending retirement of NIPSCO lines on the property, with a Dec. 3 completion date. Work on the downtown building should continue through the end of the year.
IT Director Rick Vie presented updated information regarding the city’s phone system based on requests by board members to explore lease options.
Three bids have been under consideration since October, including an Auburn Essential Services phone system, bundled with current internet service, at a monthly recurring charge of $1,759 and a one-time charge of $1,583. Atlas IT submitted a proposal that included a flat fee of $10,569.22 and a monthly fee of $245 for 45 phones. Mid-City Office Systems quoted a flat fee of $9,405 and a monthly fee of $690 that includes one hour of technical support. Vie said all three options have lease options included.
The board again took the bids under advisement and plans to make the final decision at the Dec. 7 meeting.
In other business, Police Chief Roland McPherson’s activity report from Nov. 1-14 showed 148 calls for service.
Police issued 25 traffic warnings, wrote two traffic tickets and one city ordinance call. They investigated six property damage accidents and one personal injury accident. Seven arrests were made during the period, two for alcohol, two for multiple offenses, and one each traffic, warrants and battery arrests. Officers recorded 49 business checks during the period.
McPherson said two candidates are moving in the process to be on the force in the next month. Braylon Gagnon, currently on the reserve force, and Cameron Manning were offered conditional offers of employment pending physical and mental testing.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported 19 code violations in the past two weeks. Her report showed six violations for rubbish, five for high grass and rubbish, three high grass and weeds.
Her report showed 30 violations complied, 12 certified letters sent, seven abate forwarded to City Hall for billing, five third-violation properties, and 17 liens filed against properties. So far this year, 736 abate notices have been served, Smurr said.
Otero reported roadways to be improved through the 2021-2022 Community Crossing grant totaling $577,342, to resurface and repair 16 different streets in the community, including portions of North Franklin, Railroad, North Lee, North Walsh, Baltimore, High, Covell, Harrison, East Hill, East South, Quincy, Cowen, Keyser, North Harrison, Seventh and Dawson Drive.
Most projects will be milling and resurfacing.
Otero and City Engineer Aaron Ott are working on plans to alleviate flooding on North Randolph Street, made worse by recent heavy rains. The drainage issue affects three properties, Otero said. The city is moving forward to create a two-way tile using city easements along Iron Horse Crossing following survey work.
At Otero’s recommendation, the city signed a three-year agreement to share GIS service with the county that requires a six-month advance notice. In the meantime, he is looking for different software to make it easier for the city to handle updates in a more efficient and cost-saving process.
Also Tuesday, Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger said leaf pick up will continue until they are all down or the snow flies.
He said street inventories are completed and verified, and a letter of approval has been received regarding qualification for 2022 Community Crossing matching grant. Mossberger also reminds residents to keep leaves separate from other debris at the curb.
Mayor Todd Fiandt asks residents to be patient regarding leaf pickup.
“It doesn’t happen immediately; we will get to them,” he said.
Wastewater treatment plant supervisor Marcy Coe reported the city will transport 49,000 gallons of sludge to Steuben Lakes this week.
Fiandt reminded residents of the Christmas Parade of Lights on Saturday at 6 p.m.
