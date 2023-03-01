INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police has announced several summer camps.
Pioneer Camps, by recommendation only, take place the following dates and locations: Mounds Park Camp, June 12-15; Lincoln Pioneer Camp, June 19-22; and Mollenhour Camp, June 26-29.
Law camps, for children in sixth, seventh and eighth grades, will take place the following dates and locations: Anderson Lawn Camp, Anderson, June 25-28 and Columbus Law Camp, Columbus, July 9-13.
Career camps, for high school aged children, will take place the following dates and locations: Vincennes Career Camp, Vincennes, June 25-30; Trine Career Camp, Angola, July 9-14; and Anderson Cadet Camp, Anderson, July 16-22.
The Shield Project will take place June 8-11 at Anderson University in Anderson.
For information, contact Indiana Troopers Youth Services Inc. at 8660 E. 21st St., Indianapolis, call (317) 951-3882 or email itysinfo@trooper.org.
You may also visit the website, trooper.org or visit the Facebook page, facebook.com/ispyouthcamps.
