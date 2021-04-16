The Diskey Sign Co. of Fort Wayne created and donated signage for the Eckhart Public Library Mobile Outreach Services delivery van. The new signage aims to raise patron awareness of the delivery and outreach services provided by the library. The library board and staff said they are grateful to Diskey Sign owners Mike and Cathy Butler for their continued generosity. They previously donated interior signage for the main library. For library delivery service, call 925-2414 or visit epl.lib.in.us/emos.
