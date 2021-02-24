AUBURN — A proposal by neighbors to buy a corner of Don Lash Park could be stalled for now.
City Attorney W. Erik Weber recommends taking no action, he told the Auburn Park Board at its meeting Tuesday night in Rieke Park Lodge.
“The matter can’t be considered any further at this time, but certainly their issues would be considered,” Weber said.
Neighbors approached the Park Board four weeks ago to propose buying a grassy section of the park behind their homes on Portage Pass, on the city’s northeast side.
They said they had been mowing a 3/4-acre portion of the 14-acre park for some 25 years, because otherwise that section becomes overgrown, leading to woodchucks and snakes in their yards.
Two couples attended the meeting, but a total of six homeowners reportedly were interested in buying the park land and dividing it amongst themselves.
Weber said he wrote the neighbors a letter explaining how costly a proposition their idea could become. He said Tuesday it would involve fees for replatting the affected lots, surveying, engineering and appraising the land, amounting to perhaps tens of thousands of dollars, all at the buyers’ expense.
As for the neighbors’ complaints about the park, Weber said Mayor Mike Ley and other city officials will visit the site when the weather improves “to see if those issues could be resolved and understood better.”
“It was good that somebody came in to talk about what the issues were,” Weber said about the neighbors’ appearance at the January meeting of the Park Board.
After Tuesday’s meeting, Weber clarified that a recent closed meeting involving the Park Board did not involve Lash Park.
The Auburn Common Council, Park Board and Board of Public Works and Safety, including the mayor, met in an executive session Feb. 2. Some citizens speculated that the possible sale of Lash Park property was a topic.
“The city is considering real estate opportunities, and that was the subject matter,” Weber said. He added that it “could lead to opportunities to add to the parks, not sell the parks.”
At the close of Tuesday’s meeting, audience member Dan Braun suggested that a portion of a new city land acquisition could be used for park purposes.
Last week, Ley revealed that the Dickman family is donating a mobile home park at the city’s south edge to the city. Transfer of the approximately 5-acre site is expected to occur March 8.
The city needs the front of the Dickman property for a proposed overpass of the CSX railroad on Wayne Street. Ley said the remainder of the land, which lies along the west bank of Cedar Creek, might be used someday to expand the sewage treatment plant next door.
Park Board members reacted favorably to Braun’s suggestion for using part of the Dickman site as a park.
Earlier in their meeting, Park Board members approved three special events in city parks.
• The Auburn Church of Christ received permission to conduct its Easter sunrise service on the shore of Rieke Pond.
• The YMCA of DeKalb County was granted permission to use the Rieke Park Trail as a portion of the course for its 16th annual 5-kilometer run on June 12 at 8:30 a.m.
• Park Department program director Erin Ray was approved to conduct the Dog Bone Easter Egg Hunt on March 27 at noon in Thomas Park’s dog park area on North Union Street.
Ray reported that Eckhart Public Library will use the pavilion in Memorial Park for its Eckhart Envoys programs in April and May.
Ray said an Arbor Day program will give away approximately 600 tree seedlings to the public on April 22 from 1-5:15 p.m. and April 23 from 8 a.m. to noon at the parks office in Eckhart Park, 1500 S. Cedar St. Starting Monday, residents of DeKalb County can apply to receive up to four seedlings. Nucor Building Systems is sponsoring the event. Information is on the Parks Department website, ci.auburn.in.us/parks-recreation.
Park Board members re-elected their officers — Tadd Boman as president, Mike Makarewich as vice president and Lou Metelko as secretary.
The next park board meeting is scheduled for March 23 at 6 p.m. in Rieke Park Lodge, 1600 N. Indiana Ave.
