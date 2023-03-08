Butler woman dies in Tuesday crash

BUTLER — A Butler woman died in a two-vehicle crash just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reported.
Chantel Wells, 30, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other driver, Stacy Hagerty, 57, of Hamilton, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of undisclosed minor injuries.
Police said the accident occurred in the 5500 block of U.S. 6 west of Butler. According to a crash report, Hagerty was driving a 2022 Freightliner east when, for an unknown reason, Wells, driving a 2015 GMC Terrain, went left of center into Hagerty's path.
Police said Hagerty's semi hit Wells' vehicle head-on. The impact caused Wells' vehicle to roll into the north ditch. Police said Wells was ejected from her vehicle. Hagerty's semi continued before jack-knifing into the ditch.
County police were assisted by Indiana State Police, the Butler police and fire departments, Waterloo Marshal's Department, Parkview EMS and Parker's Towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.