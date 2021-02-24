WATERLOO — A bicycle rider suffered injuries when he collided with a vehicle Tuesday at 7:12 p.m. on South Wayne Street near Maple Street, the Waterloo Marshal’s Department reported.
Keith A. Bailey, 42, of Waterloo was transported to Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn for treatment. He had blood on his left hand and in his mouth after the collision, a police report said.
Tyler A. Graber, 24, of Grabill told police that Bailey was riding his bicycle on the side of the road when he swerved to the left and ran into the front right corner of Graber’s 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe. A police report said Bailey seemed confused afterward and denied more than once that a collision had occurred.
Police said Bailey's bicycle had front and rear lights attached to it, but it is not clear if they were on at the time of the collision.
