AUBURN — The Joey O Band returns to the DeKalb Outdoor Theater for a free concert Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The band is led by Auburn’s Joey Ortega on guitar, with Janet Goodyear on vocals, Steve Sahagun on bass and Kent Klee on drums.
In Ortega’s words, they are a “classic rock band with a blues lead guitar player.” The band enjoys covering music styles from the ’60s, the ’80s, and what Ortega calls “the glory days of the ’70s.”
Ortega said that at this point in his life, he is done with extensive travel and bar scenes. The Joey O Band allows him to play in nearby venues and not always be so far away from home. The band plans to perform seasonally, holding out for big shows of their choosing.
“We will seriously entertain any offers spring through fall,” Ortega said. “The bulk of the work will be in June, July and August. In the winter, I plan to be couch-bound.”
The band’s latest CD release in 2017, “Auburn Sunset,” is available on all streaming sites. Ortega said he has material written for another guitar instrumental album, which he hopes to release later this year.
“My favorite part of being in the Joey O Band is playing music I love with people I love,” Ortega said. He said his career has included opening for acts such as Van Halen and Billy Idol and traveling across the world to Nicaragua and Honduras.
Living in Indiana has been great for Ortega and his wife, and has not held him back from any opportunities, he said.
“I live in Auburn, and look at all the cool things I’ve been able to do since I’ve lived here,” Ortega said. “So, I don’t buy it for a second when someone says you have to move somewhere else.”
Gates for Friday’s concert will open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30. The theater grounds are professionally sprayed for mosquito control. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is at 301 S. Center St., Auburn, immediately east of the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, and has plenty of off-street parking available. Events occur rain or shine. All Friday Night Performance Series events offer free admission to the public. Sponsorships and donations help to sustain the activity and are tax-deductible through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County.
The complete summer schedule is online at dekalboutdoortheater.org. The theater’s Facebook page includes up-to-date information.
