INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Economic Development Corp., in partnership with Conexus Indiana, On Tuesday announced the third round of awards totaling approximately $1.5 million to 31 Indiana businesses in Manufacturing Readiness Grants.
DeKalb Molded Plastics received a $20,000 grant award.
Based in Butler for more than 40 years, DeKalb Molded Plastics is a custom structural foam molder specializing in large, multi-nozzle plastic products servicing the medical, safety, transportation and material handling industries. The company is installing two automated robot cells with Fanuc robots to increase efficiency.
Koester Metals Inc. in Steuben County also received a $20,000 grant award.
A sheet metal fabricator, Koester formed in Defiance, Ohio, in 1975 and moved the business to Fremont in 2010. It is upgrading to a more advanced laser-cutting system with expanded load and unload capability to expand capacity and capability for larger and thicker metal, enabling longer lights-out runs. The company is also adding remote monitoring and troubleshooting capabilities.
The grants are a key part of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s 2021 Next Level Agenda announced last week. They are designed to stimulate manufacturing investments that will position Hoosier operations, and the sector overall, for future growth and prosperity.
“As a state, it’s critical that we support manufacturers as they modernize their operations and efficiencies to succeed in today’s 21st century economy,’’ Holcomb said. “Like many industries, this sector has faced unprecedented challenges this year, yet these Hoosiers are pushing full steam ahead. We’re encouraged by their continued commitment to enhancing and growing their businesses, solidifying our state’s reputation as the top manufacturing state in the nation per capita.”
The 31 manufacturers receiving grants represent 21 Indiana counties and cover a wide range of specialties, including automotive, aerospace and defense, agriculture, machinery and construction, consumer packaging products, and health care and medical. Together, these businesses plan to invest more than $15 million in technology and equipment to position their businesses for future growth by increasing capacity and modernizing operations.
Five of the manufacturers – Ameri-Can Engineering, DQE Inc, Meyer Plastics Inc., Primex Plastics Corporation and Universal Technologies LLC – are accelerating operational investments in health care manufacturing or preparedness technology to support critical COVID-19 response efforts.
The IEDC initially made $4 million available for Indiana Manufacturing Readiness Grants and has been able to expand the awards for Hoosier manufacturers with support of CARES Act funding.
The awards are issued in the form of matching grants up to or equal to the amount of the qualified investment in new equipment and machinery. While the allocated program funding has been exceeded, Conexus, with the input of a peer review panel, will continue to assess applications and make funding recommendations to the IEDC, which will fund select applications if and when additional funding becomes available. Eligibility requirements and the grant application are available online.
“It’s a very positive indicator when this many manufacturers, this geographically dispersed throughout the state, and operating in so many sectors are making investments in smart manufacturing technology,” said Mitch Landess, vice president of innovation and digital transformation at Conexus Indiana. “It leaves you very optimistic about the future.”
