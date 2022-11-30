FORT WAYNE — Indiana Michigan Power plans to enhance the electric transmission network by upgrading substation equipment and rebuilding about 29 miles of electric transmission line in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.
Construction is planned for spring 2024 and is expected to conclude in summer 2027.
The Fort Wayne-Hicksville transmission line project involves:
• Rebuilding about 24 miles of 69-kilovolt (kV) transmission line from Robison Park Substation off Diebold Road in Fort Wayne to the Indiana-Ohio border near C.R. 64.
• Rebuilding about one mile of 69-kV transmission line from the Ohio state border near Spencerville-Hicksville Road to North Hicksville Substation off Elm Street in Hicksville, Ohio.
• Rebuilding about five miles of 69-kV transmission line from the Ohio state border near Spencerville-Hicksville Road to South Hicksville Substation off Clemmer Road in Hicksville.
• Replacing three poles along a 138-kV transmission line off Antwerp Road in Hicksville.
• Upgrading equipment at St. Joe Substation off Washington Street.
The project strengthens the electric transmission system by replacing deteriorating wooden poles from the 1960s with modern steel poles. The existing transmission lines have experienced more than 30 power outages in the past five years. Upgrading the line with modern equipment improves the line’s operational performance, reduces the likelihood of extended power outages and the need for frequent equipment repairs. Crews plan to replace three poles to meet modern clearance standards at a power line crossing.
“The estimated $50 million investment into northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio will help ensure the safe and reliable delivery of electrical service to customers in Allen County, Indiana and Defiance County, Ohio,” said Kelly Rentschler, I&M community affairs manager. “The upgrades will help I&M respond in the event of a power outage and reduce the likelihood of extended outages for customers, including during severe weather events.”
Company representatives plan to communicate project updates with landowners in the area throughout the process.
