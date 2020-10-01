AUBURN — “Love Has No Barriers” is the title of a new mural that has been installed on 5th Street, between and Main and Jackson streets.
The mural was created for the Auburn Main Street organization by artists Amy Buchs and David Schlemmer. They also created the downtown district’s first three murals, depicting a steering wheel and dashboard of a classic automobile, a monarch butterfly theme and an impressionism tunnel.
Continued mural work in the downtown area was funded last fall through Patronicity Crowdfunding in partnership with Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority.
“This is an arrangement of many shapes, colors and values that make up the form of an adult hand holding tightly a child’s hand,” Buchs said about the newest mural. “Colors bend around the form and reflect each other in the three-dimensional hands. The concept that love recognizes no barriers and is expressed by caring for and supporting others is the inspiration we intend to communicate with the abstracting parts that make up these hands. The colors are divided into foreshortened square shapes wrapped around the arm and into the hand. Similar to quilt pieces or the fields of land around us, these pieces are distorted and shaded to wrap around the arm.
“Concepts like loving and caring for others without barriers are what we hope the audience appreciates with this colorful, hand-holding design. Unlike the other murals, we projected the line drawing of this one onto the wall at night. We wanted it to fill up the wall and be placed well between the doors and utilities. We used 10 different colors and went crazy adding highlights and shaded areas so that it visually pops out for the viewer. There is no way we would have been this brave on earlier murals and hope that the public enjoys the decorative and expressive power of this one.”
“The mural completed by Amy Buchs and David Schlemmer on 5th Street, ‘Love Has No Barriers,’ is such a wonderfully powerful image of love by the simple human nature of holding another’s hand. The holding hands image is one of unity, compassion, love, and evokes feelings of hope,” said Ann Finchum, economic vitality chair for Auburn Main Street.
