Local officers
arrest several
AUBURN — Law enforcement officers working in DeKalb County made 15 arrests Aug. 8-13.
Haley Fitch, 31, of the 1500 block of Urban Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. Aug. 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Tyler Mobley, 30, of the 500 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:27 p.m. Aug. 8 by Auburn Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Floyd Mason, 52, of the 1800 block of Hazel Street, Auburn, was arrested at 8:57 a.m. Aug. 9 by Auburn Police on a charge of public indecency, a Class C misdemeanor.
David Hicks, 41, of the 300 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:27 a.m. Aug. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Clint Hess, 43, of the 6800 block of C.R. 44, Butler, was arrested at 4:54 p.m. Aug. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
David Emerick, 53, of the 2300 block of Redshank Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:35 p.m. Aug. 9 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Johnathan Atkinson, 20, of the 200 block of Elm Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 1:37 p.m. Aug. 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Sydney Schaefer, 31, of the 100 block of North Indiana Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 12:25 a.m. Aug. 11 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Megan Jordan, 32, of the 1900 block of C.R. 60, Auburn, was arrested at 9:14 a.m. Aug. 11 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony and driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Rick Radler, 28, of the 100 block of Pointe Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3:40 p.m. Aug. 11 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Eric Guillemette, 34, of the 100 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, was arrested at 4:42 p.m. Aug. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Austin Wakeman, 27, of the 700 block of C.R. 60, Garrett, was arrested at 4:47 p.m. Aug. 11 by Auburn Police on charges of burglary, a Level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony and theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Austin Slone, 21, of the 6000 block of U.S. 6, Butler, was arrested at 4:20 a.m. Aug. 12 by Butler Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Bonnie Miller, 35, of the 300 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, was arrested at 4:31 p.m. Aug. 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
David Henson, 51, of the 600 block of Walnut Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:48 a.m. Aug. 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
