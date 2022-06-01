WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school district food service summer program began Tuesday and will continue through Aug. 5.
Children ages 1-18 are invited to any of the summer program feeding sites to enjoy a free lunch.
Serving times are Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to noon, unless otherwise noted. Sites will be closed July 4-8. Feeding sites are:
• DeKalb High School, through June 23 only, where breakfast also will be served from 7-7:30 a.m.;
• Francis Thomson Memorial Park, 340 W. Van Vleek St., Waterloo, where lunch will be served from 12:45-1:15 p.m.;
• Ashley Park/Smiley Park, 500 S. Gonser St., where lunch will be served from 11-11:30 a.m.;
• Auburn Crossing, Pavilion 1, south shelter, 1112 W. 7th St., Auburn;
• McKenney-Harrison Elementary School, 400 S. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
All meals must be eaten on site. The waiver for meal pick-up has expired.
Lunches also are available for adults at a price of $4 per meal.
Lunches are free to children, regardless of income.
Families also will be offered a free meal during back-to-school registration. All of the district’s six cafeterias will be open for service July 26-28.
For more information, people may call 920-1011, ext. 1630.
