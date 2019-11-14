FREMONT — A benefit event for Jim and Dana Hummer will take place Friday at the Fremont Moose Lodge.
The event includes a chicken dinner, auction and raffle. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with dinner served at 6:30 p.m.
Jim Hummer, a 1988 DeKalb High School graduate, is a teacher and football coach at Fremont High School. His wife, Dana, recently suffered a stroke.
Meal tickets are $10 and auction booklets are $20 and are on sale from Fremont Boosters and at the school. For information, people may call 316-4220 or 316-7900.
